Sheriff blames Obama for wave of MS-13 gang violence

Suffolk County Sheriff Vincent DeMarco took to the airwaves Sunday to bash President Obama's immigration policies - blaming him for the recent rash of murders linked to MS-13 gang activities across Long island - while lauding U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' recent visit to address local law enforcement on the same topic. "In the community of Brentwood, where there is a big El Salvadoran population, we have had over the last nine months or so 11 bodies turned [sic] up," Sheriff DeMarco told John Catsimatidis during an early morning interview on "The Cats Roundtable."

