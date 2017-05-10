Security minister urges JCF to strengthen community policing
National Security Minister, Robert Montague is calling for a strengthening of community policing activities by the Jamaica Constabulary Force .He said that too many police officers are "locking themselves away in the stations," and they need to go out into the communities to build relations with citizens. "With all the modern technology, all the pre-owned cars , the drones, closed circuit television , more police, and better weapons - all of that will come to naught if we don't engage the Jamaican public and take them into our confidence," he said.
