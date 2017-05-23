Rihanna Honored by Parsons, Watches S...

Rihanna Honored by Parsons, Watches Student Fashion Show

The singer was honored along with Neiman Marcus Group and Karen Katz at the school's benefit on Monday night. The New School's Parsons School of Design students had several high-profile spectators during the school's benefit on Monday night.

Chicago, IL

