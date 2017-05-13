Reports from Cuba: Government unleashed a crackdown on journalists after Hurricane Matthew
As an example of government repression, the report points to pressures on the magazine 'Convivencia', which culminated in the arrest of its editor, Karina Galvez. The independent Cuban press has been especially harassed after the passage of Hurricane Matthew in the eastern part of the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Apr 30
|tomin cali
|1
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ...
|Apr 15
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr 14
|Were just afraid
|16
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Apr 14
|Jeb
|30
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr 13
|drod113
|22
|Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|86
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC