Reports from Cuba: Forbidden fruit

An old building in Old Havana is the view you get from one of the boutiques in the Hotel Gran Manzana Kempinski. Scarcely a block away from the majestic Grand Hotel Manzana Kempinski, whose inauguration is expected next June 2nd, next to the Payret cinema, a state-owned cafeteria sells an acidic and insipid hamburger with bread for the equivalent of 50 centavos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.