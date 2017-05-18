Reggae singer Frankie Paul is dead
Jamaican Reggae artiste Frankie Paul died at the University Hospital of West Indies last night.Paul was born in 1965. He was 52 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May 17
|Maceo
|1
|ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Apr 30
|tomin cali
|1
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ...
|Apr '17
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|16
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Jeb
|30
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC