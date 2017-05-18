Reggae singer Frankie Paul is dead

10 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Jamaican Reggae artiste Frankie Paul died at the University Hospital of West Indies last night.Paul was born in 1965. He was 52 years old.

Chicago, IL

