readyTV launches today

The business of providing multiple television channels via cable is disrupted today as Jamaica's first digital subscription cable service, readytv, launches its services from its head office in Palm Plaza, Portmore, St Catherine. Customers will now be able to get high-definition TV via the use of an antenae and readytv box, eliminating the need for customers to utilise traditional cable TV providers such as FLOW and Digiplay - and the services of an approved technician.

