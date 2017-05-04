Radigan's murder bloodies Jamaicans' ...

Radigan's murder bloodies Jamaicans' image in the US

A Jamaican, who heads the Criminal Gang Homicide Division in the Los Angeles Police Department, has described the last October incident which left alleged Jamaican gang leader Robert 'Radigan' Davis dead in the American city as the bloodiest gang shooting he has ever seen. Peter Whittingham, who spent almost 10 years in the Jamaica Constabulary Force before migrating to the United States in 1983, where he is enjoying a successful career in law enforcement, says the shooting reinforced the feeling of many persons that Jamaicans are vicious.

