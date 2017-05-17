Puerto Rican militant Oscar Lopez Riv...

Puerto Rican militant Oscar Lopez Rivera freed from custody after 36...

1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Puerto Rico nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera was freed from house arrest Wednesday after decades in custody in a case that transformed him into a martyr with supporters but outraged those who lost loved ones in a string of deadly bombings. He will be in Chicago on Division Street - Paseo Boricua - tomorrow .

Chicago, IL

