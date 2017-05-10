Tufton moves

Tufton moves

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton goes under a hurdle in an obstacle course routine at the Jamaica Defence Force headquarters at Up Park Camp in Kingston, yesterday - World Move for Health Day. He also participated in a plyometrics session at Jamaica College, a fitness event at the Ministry of Health, and an aerobics marathon at the National Health Fund.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W... May 9 tomin cali 1
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Apr 30 tomin cali 1
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... Apr 15 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr 14 Were just afraid 16
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr 14 Jeb 30
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr 13 drod113 22
News Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15) Apr 11 Were just afraid 86
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,987 • Total comments across all topics: 280,956,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC