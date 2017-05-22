PDP rejects Katsina bye election resu...

PDP rejects Katsina bye election results, wants INEC to declare it inconclusive

By Bashir Bello KATSINA - The People's Democratic Party, PDP, Katsina state chapter has rejected the election results into the Mashi/Dutsi federal constituency. The PDP Chairman, Alhaji Salisu Majigiri who rejected the election results while addressing a press conference on the stand of the party regarding the election, however called on Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to declare the election inconclusive.

