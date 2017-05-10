Pastor throws naked woman on fire during exorcism; victim dies
MANAGUA, Nicaragua: A pastor and several followers were sentenced on Tuesday to 30 years in prison for a fatal exorcism in a remote part of Nicaragua in which a woman was thrown naked onto a fire. Pastor Juan Rocha, 23, and four others received the maximum 30-year term for murdering the victim, 25-year-old mother-of-two Vilma Trujillo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W...
|19 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Apr 30
|tomin cali
|1
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ...
|Apr 15
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr 14
|Were just afraid
|16
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Apr 14
|Jeb
|30
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr 13
|drod113
|22
|Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15)
|Apr 11
|Were just afraid
|86
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC