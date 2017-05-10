Pastor throws naked woman on fire dur...

Pastor throws naked woman on fire during exorcism; victim dies

1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

MANAGUA, Nicaragua: A pastor and several followers were sentenced on Tuesday to 30 years in prison for a fatal exorcism in a remote part of Nicaragua in which a woman was thrown naked onto a fire. Pastor Juan Rocha, 23, and four others received the maximum 30-year term for murdering the victim, 25-year-old mother-of-two Vilma Trujillo.

Chicago, IL

