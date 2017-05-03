Pastor, 4 congregants convicted in Nicaragua exorcism death

MANAGUA, Nicaragua - An evangelical pastor and four of his congregants have been found guilty in the death of a 25-year-old woman who was thrown into a fire to drive "demons" from her body. In a decision handed down late Tuesday, a five-member jury found pastor Juan Gregorio Rocha Romero and the other four guilty of homicide in the death of Vilma Trujillo Garcia.

