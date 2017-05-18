Party Chieftain lauds Okowa on Town Hall meeting

A leading political icon in Isoko nation and a chieftain of the People's Democratic Party, Chief Askia Ogieh has lauded the Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for holding consultations with people from the grassroots through Town hall meetings. Ogieh made this commendation at Oleh, headquarters of Isoko South local government area while speaking to newsmen recently at the end of the governor's Town hall meeting with Isoko people.

