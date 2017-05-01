Over 30 Ladies in White violently arrested in apartheid Cuba in yet another Sunday of repression
On the 99th Sunday of the #TodosMarchamos campaign, a peaceful protest march demanding the release of political prisoners, the apartheid Castro dictatorship responded as they have the previous 98 Sundays: With brutal repression and violent arrests. Before the weekend came to an end, Cuban State Security had violently arrested 32 Ladies in White.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Apr 30
|tomin cali
|1
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ...
|Apr 15
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr 14
|Were just afraid
|16
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Apr 14
|Jeb
|30
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr 13
|drod113
|22
|Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15)
|Apr 11
|Were just afraid
|86
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|46
