Over 30 Ladies in White violently arrested in apartheid Cuba in yet another Sunday of repression

Monday May 1

On the 99th Sunday of the #TodosMarchamos campaign, a peaceful protest march demanding the release of political prisoners, the apartheid Castro dictatorship responded as they have the previous 98 Sundays: With brutal repression and violent arrests. Before the weekend came to an end, Cuban State Security had violently arrested 32 Ladies in White.

Chicago, IL

