OAS observers on Bahamas election issue preliminary recommendations

The Electoral Observation mission of the Organisation of American States to The Bahamas has urged the government to consider modernising its electoral processes to improve efficiency and security, and reduce the level of human error. The recommendation from the EOM was based on the team observing that the electoral procedures are currently developed in a largely manual fashion, including the registration process and the issuance of the voter's card.

