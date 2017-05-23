No Trinis were harmed in Manchester t...

No Trinis were harmed in Manchester terror attack

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

The Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs says the High Commission for the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, London has confirmed that all nationals within the diaspora who are registered with the High Commission are safe following the terror attack which resulted in death and injury at the Manchester Arena in Manchester on Monday. The High Commission will continue conducting routine checks with the relevant authorities and has issued alerts to ensure that nationals are aware of the safety measures that were implemented in Manchester and around the country, as a result of the increase of the terror threat level to "critical" which is the highest level., the Ministry stated in a press release on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W... May 9 tomin cali 1
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Apr 30 tomin cali 1
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr '17 Jeb 30
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,733 • Total comments across all topics: 281,252,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC