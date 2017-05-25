MSMEs hurting from flawed perception
Getting micro, small and medium-sized businesses to realise anywhere near their full potential in order to contribute in a sustainable way to national and regional development will require a fundamental shift in the way Jamaicans view these enterprises, noted Donovan Stanberry permanent secretary in the Ministry of Investment, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries. He said that the perception of small scale entrepreneurship as a second rate profession has been institutionalised and continues to be perpetuated by the local school system.
