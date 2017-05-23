MP: Thank God for the gift of Mothers

D'abadie/O'Meara Member of Parliament Ancil Antoine treated 60 mothers to a delicious lunch, pedicure, manicure and massages on May 18 in honour of Mother's Day at the VIP Lounge, Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar, Arima. They were also serenaded by Malabar resident Darcelle Perreira.

