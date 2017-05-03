Missing South Carolina teen found dead
Jamie Lee Allison Magras, 18, a senior at Northwestern High School, was last seen early Friday morning. K-9 units from the York County Sheriff's Office and SLED helicopters searched her Rock Hill neighborhood Friday into the evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Apr 30
|tomin cali
|1
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ...
|Apr 15
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr 14
|Were just afraid
|16
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Apr 14
|Jeb
|30
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr 13
|drod113
|22
|Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15)
|Apr 11
|Were just afraid
|86
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|46
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC