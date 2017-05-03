Miami comes calling Famous US city wa...

Miami comes calling Famous US city wants more Jamaicans to visit

15 hrs ago

Officials of the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau are now in the island making a destination push for the city located at the south-eastern tip of Florida that has been popular among Jamaicans for decades.Approximately 20 travel agents in Kingston yesterday attended a presentation at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel where Joe Docal, the GMCVB's director of travel industry sales, Latin America and the Caribbean, supported by Petra Brennan, the bureau's senior manager, programme development multicultural tourism and development, talked up the city which, in the 1970s, was dubbed "Kingston 21" due to the number of Jamaicans who fled there as the island's two major political parties engaged in a bitter ideological battle that turned violent.

