Lorna Goodison is Jamaica's first female poet laureate

She is the second nationally appointed Poet Laureate, following Professor Emeritus, Mervyn Morris, of the University of the West Indies , who held the position from 2014 to 2016. The Poet Laureate is a national honour that recognises a distinguished Jamaican poet for his or her significant contribution to the nation's literary community.

Chicago, IL

