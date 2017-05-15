Little Havana's First Museum, El Museo de Little Havana, Is Coming To Calle Ocho
If you've ever argued with your friends over whether Jewish people or Cuban people resided in Miami first, you'll soon have your answer. Little Havana's first-ever museum, El Museo de Little Havana , is set to open and tell the rich story of the area, through its Cuban history and beyond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Apr 30
|tomin cali
|1
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ...
|Apr '17
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|16
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Jeb
|30
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
|Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|86
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC