'Let Jamaicans do it'

Miffed by what they consider the Government's "open-arms" policy towards foreigners in the construction industry, stakeholders last week told a Gleaner Editors' Forum that the talent required for "any major development" was present in Jamaica. Clifton Yap, chairman of the Jamaican Institute of Architects College of Fellows, said the public-private partnerships between Government and foreigners for the construction of large projects in Jamaica have done more harm than good for taxpayers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.