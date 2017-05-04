'Let Jamaicans do it'
Miffed by what they consider the Government's "open-arms" policy towards foreigners in the construction industry, stakeholders last week told a Gleaner Editors' Forum that the talent required for "any major development" was present in Jamaica. Clifton Yap, chairman of the Jamaican Institute of Architects College of Fellows, said the public-private partnerships between Government and foreigners for the construction of large projects in Jamaica have done more harm than good for taxpayers.
