Land swap deal made highway possible a " Phillips

The Opposition has offered an explanation in the fresh controversy surrounding acres of mainly prime Crown lands being given to the Chinese under a land-swap deal in a 50-year concession agreement with the Government of Jamaica for the construction of the north-south highway. Media reports of the absence of a valuation for 250 acres of land on the north coast that has already been transferred to China Harbour Engineering Company has also caught the attention of the contractor general, Dirk Harrison.

