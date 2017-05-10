La Chapelle leads dance from Havana to Port of Spain*May 13, 2017, 11:50 PM Ast
Acclaimed choreographer Dr Carol La Chapelle wants to reopen a cultural dance exchange between Trinidad and Tobago and Cuba. La Chapelle said she was inspired, following a recent trip to Havana, to begin the process of bringing the Spanish-speaking island's globally acclaimed folk, contemporary and modern dance troupes back to these shores.
