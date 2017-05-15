Kill the glamour of crime - IDB

A comprehensive crime plan has been recommended to the Jamaican Government by the Inter-American Development Bank , which should ensure that greater emphasis is placed on eradicating the glamour from illegal activities. While not outlining the plans extensively, modernisation and state specialist at IDB Jamaica, Camila Mejia, highlighted during a Gleaner Editors' Forum last week at the media house's Kingston office that the proposed plans for crime will include measures that will force criminals to think twice before making wrong moves.

