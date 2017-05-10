Kabaka Pyramid: ready for the road
Just like his other reggae revival mates, Kabaka Pyramid also has a packed summer schedule which sees him performing on both sides of the Atlantic and spots in between. The singer known for Well Done, Never Gonna Be A Slave and Mi Alright with Chronixx is all set to promote his music in North America and in Europe for three months starting next month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W...
|Tue
|tomin cali
|1
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Apr 30
|tomin cali
|1
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ...
|Apr 15
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr 14
|Were just afraid
|16
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Apr 14
|Jeb
|30
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr 13
|drod113
|22
|Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15)
|Apr 11
|Were just afraid
|86
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC