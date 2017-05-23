Justice watchdog says DEA botched deadly Honduras missions
In this May 21, 2012, file photo, Hilda Lezama rests while recovering in a public hospital from the wounds caused during an attack involving U.S. helicopters in Ahuas, Mosquitia region, Honduras. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration misled the public, Congress and Justice Department officials about an aggressive strategy that led to a series of deadly confrontations involving agents in Honduras, government watchdogs wrote in a scathing report released May 24, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May 17
|Maceo
|1
|ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Apr 30
|tomin cali
|1
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ...
|Apr '17
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|16
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Jeb
|30
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC