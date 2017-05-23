Justice watchdog says DEA botched dea...

Justice watchdog says DEA botched deadly Honduras missions

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration misled the public, Congress and Justice Department officials about an aggressive yet poorly planned strategy that led to a series of deadly confrontations involving agents in Honduras, government watchdogs wrote in a scathing report released Wednesday. The offensive, known as Operation Anvil, involved U.S. State Department helicopters and a special team of DEA agents working with Honduran security forces to stop drug smuggling planes carrying cocaine into the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W... May 9 tomin cali 1
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Apr 30 tomin cali 1
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr '17 Jeb 30
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,704 • Total comments across all topics: 281,266,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC