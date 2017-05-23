Justice watchdog says DEA botched deadly Honduras missions

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration misled the public, Congress and Justice Department officials about an aggressive yet poorly planned strategy that led to a series of deadly confrontations involving agents in Honduras, government watchdogs wrote in a scathing report released Wednesday. The offensive, known as Operation Anvil, involved U.S. State Department helicopters and a special team of DEA agents working with Honduran security forces to stop drug smuggling planes carrying cocaine into the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.