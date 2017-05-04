J'can among 4 killed in horrific Caym...

J'can among 4 killed in horrific Cayman crash

Jamaica Observer

A 22-year-old Jamaican man is reportedly among four people killed in a two-vehicle collision in East End in the Cayman Islands on Tuesday.Another Jamaican who survived the crash is unconscious but in stable condition at hospital. The other survivor is an 11-year-old boy who is conscious and in a stable condition.

