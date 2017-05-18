Jamaicans urged to clean up communities on Labour Day
Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Dr Janice Lindsay, addresses a JIS Think Tank on May 18. Jamaicans are being encouraged to come out and clean up their communities on Labour Day, which is being observed on May 23. Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Dr. Janice Lindsay, made the call while speaking at a Jamaica Information Service Think Tank on Thursday at the agency's head office in Kingston. "Bring back volunteerism to Labour Day," she said, while urging citizens to engage in meaningful projects in their respective areas.
