Jamaicans to restore, preserve and beautify as country observes Labour Day

PRESERVING national monuments will be the focus of today's Labour Day activities to be observed under the theme 'Restore, Preserve, Beautify'.Several Labour Day projects are expected to take place across the island, including two national projects, focusing on the refurbishing of The Ward Theatre and Central Police Station, both in Kingston. The Ward Theatre, which sits in the heart of downtown Kingston, has been idle for close to a decade, while Central Police Station, which has held some of the country's most notorious criminals, has over the years deteriorated.

