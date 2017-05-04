Jamaican-born chief White House usher...

Jamaican-born chief White House usher fired

The Jamaican born chief usher at the White House has been fired by the Donald Trump led administration.Angella Reid, the second Black and first woman to hold the position, was appointed in October 2011 during President Barack Obama's administration. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a spokeswoman for the President, told reporters on Friday that Reid was no longer in the chief usher position.

Chicago, IL

