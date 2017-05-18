I-Octane Delivers At Appleton Signatu...

I-Octane Delivers At Appleton Signature Nights

11 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Appleton Estate Signature Nights continued with a thrilling performance from I-Octane, recently, at Kingston's M10 Bar and Grill. The second instalment of the series took place against the backdrop of a live reggae band, melodious notes and a surprise guest performance from Ginjah.

Chicago, IL

