Holness congratulates Minnis, Macron on election victories

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has congratulated Prime Minister-elect Dr Hubert Minnis of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and president-elect of France Emmanuel Macron on their impressive victories at the polls. Dr Minnis' Free National Movement on May 11 won the national election in The Bahamas by 35-4 seats while Mr Macron swept to victory on May 7. According to a release from the Office of the Prime Minister, in a letter to Dr Minnis, Prime Minister Holness said: "On behalf of the Government and the people of Jamaica I extend heartiest congratulations.

Chicago, IL

