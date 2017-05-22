Havana lashes out against Trumpa s Ma...

Havana lashes out against Trumpa s May 20 message to the Cuban people

16 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Havana has reacted strongly to a statement issued by President Donald Trump to the Cuban people over the weekend to mark the 115th anniversary of the birth of the Republic of Cuba. "...the Miami Herald on Saturday published a controversial and ridiculous message from the ill-advised U.S. President Donald Trump to the people of Cuba about May 20, a date that the United States considers as the emergence of the Republic of Cuba, when we actually know that what was born that day was a Yankee neo-colony, which lived until on January 1, 1959," says the statement, referencing the date when Fidel Castro seized control of the island.

