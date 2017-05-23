"Hands across the Sand" brings dozens out to Central Park
The coastal community of San Pedro is more motivated than ever to protect its waters by raising awareness on environmental policies and practices. On Saturday, May 20th, more than 20 environmental advocates participated in the annual "Hands Across the Sand".
