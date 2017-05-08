Haiti sees decrease in suspected chol...

Haiti sees decrease in suspected cholera cases

10 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

The Pan American Health Organisation says the number of suspected cholera cases reported in this French-speaking Caribbean country, up to April 8, 2017, has decreased when compared to the same periods in 2015 and 2016.In its latest report, PAHO says to date 4,871 suspected cholera cases have been reported in Haiti, including 69 deaths. This represents a 60 and 61 per cent decrease compared to the 12,373 and 12,226 suspected cholera cases reported during the same period in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

