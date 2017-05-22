Focus on monuments for Labour Day a " Robinson

The Government will be carrying out restoration work on several national monuments, as part of activities for Labour Day, which will be observed on May 23.These include the Workers Monument in Downtown Kingston, the Workers Park in Frome, Westmoreland, the Workers Memorial in Highgate, St Mary and the Tacky monument in Port Maria. Minister of Labour and Social Security, Shahine Robinson made the announcement during the National Workers' Week and Labour Day Thanksgiving Church Service held today at the Portmore New Testament Church of God, St Catherine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.