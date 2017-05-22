Focus on monuments for Labour Day a "...

Focus on monuments for Labour Day a " Robinson

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

The Government will be carrying out restoration work on several national monuments, as part of activities for Labour Day, which will be observed on May 23.These include the Workers Monument in Downtown Kingston, the Workers Park in Frome, Westmoreland, the Workers Memorial in Highgate, St Mary and the Tacky monument in Port Maria. Minister of Labour and Social Security, Shahine Robinson made the announcement during the National Workers' Week and Labour Day Thanksgiving Church Service held today at the Portmore New Testament Church of God, St Catherine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W... May 9 tomin cali 1
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Apr 30 tomin cali 1
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr '17 Jeb 30
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,190 • Total comments across all topics: 281,199,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC