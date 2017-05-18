Five killed, several missing in Haiti after flood rains
Five people were killed and at least 19 are missing following heavy rains that battered sections of the country earlier this week. Officials in the Department of Civil Protection on Thursday reported that a 17-year-old girl and a 24-year-old woman died in Port-de Paix in the northwest of the county while attempting to cross raging waters.
