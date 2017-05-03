Fire Shamfa, urges union

Fire Shamfa, urges union

Read more: Trinadad Express

UNION leader Joseph Remy says Tourism Minister Shamfa Cudjoe is a major embarrassment and has called for her immediate removal from office. Speaking at a platform on Harris Promenade, San Fernando following the culmination of Monday's May Day march, the FITUN president said: "You know in the financial sector there's something called fit and proper to occupy office.

