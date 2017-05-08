Fifty Ladies in White arrested in Cuba on the 100th protest march of the #TodosMarchamos campaign
As they have done almost every Sunday for more than two years, the Ladies in White and other human rights and democracy activists came together yesterday for the #TodosMarchamos peaceful protest march campaign. It was the 100th Sunday march of the campaign and when when the day was done, it was also the apartheid Castro dictatorship's 100th Sunday of brutal and violent repression against the peaceful protestors.
