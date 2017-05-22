Estefan Kitchen: The Design District Goes Cuban
At Estefan Kitchen in the Design District, a trio of musicians kicks things up a notch as soon as the clock strikes 9. A young woman in barely there shorts and her father dance salsa beautifully, while next to them a gentleman in his late 80s starts doing the twist. He gets down so low that for a moment it's unclear whether he'll make it back up - but sure enough he does, which earns him a round of applause.
