Cuban Libertarian Party Launched After Arrest of Libertarian Activists
The Party, named after famed 19th century Cuban independence fighter Jose Marti, is putting up posters of the incarcerated activists around Havana. The Cuban government probably did not expect to inspire the creation of a dissident political party when it arrested libertarian activists Ubaldo Herrera Hernandez and Manuel Velazquez Visea in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|Wed
|Maceo
|1
|ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Apr 30
|tomin cali
|1
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ...
|Apr '17
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|16
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Jeb
|30
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC