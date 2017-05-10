Cuban couple arrested at Miami airpor...

Cuban couple arrested at Miami airport are denied asylum and remain in detention

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

An elderly Cuban couple detained upon arrival at the Miami airport following an end to the "wet foot, dry foot" immigration policy remain in custody, almost a month after a judge denied their asylum application. Aquilino Caraballo and Georgina Hernandez, 67 and 64, are being held at separate facilities and do not know when they will be deported to the island, despite the April 4 court ruling, family members said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W... Tue tomin cali 1
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Apr 30 tomin cali 1
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... Apr 15 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr 14 Were just afraid 16
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr 14 Jeb 30
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr 13 drod113 22
News Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15) Apr 11 Were just afraid 86
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,232 • Total comments across all topics: 280,912,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC