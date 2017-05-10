Cuban couple arrested at Miami airport are denied asylum and remain in detention

An elderly Cuban couple detained upon arrival at the Miami airport following an end to the "wet foot, dry foot" immigration policy remain in custody, almost a month after a judge denied their asylum application. Aquilino Caraballo and Georgina Hernandez, 67 and 64, are being held at separate facilities and do not know when they will be deported to the island, despite the April 4 court ruling, family members said Tuesday.

