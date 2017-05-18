Coyote Peterson Goes Off In Search of an Elusive Green and Black Poison Dart Frog in Costa Rica
While on location at the Costa Rican Amphibian Research Center in Costa Rica , adventure host Coyote Peterson of Brave Wilderness went out in search of a beautiful green and black poison dart frog who kept eluding his grasp . Like the strawberry dart frog of December 2016 , this frog is extremely toxic due to its primary diet of poisonous insects, but is not likely to release its venom unless under extreme threat.
