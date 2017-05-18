Costly waste ... - Heavy rains leave ...

Costly waste ... - Heavy rains leave recently fixed - roads in deplorable state

After ten years, the section of North Street, Kingston in the vicinity of St George's College is still in a deplorable condition, posing a problem for motorists yesterday, even after recent lengthy, multimillion-dollar work. This section of the road by North and East streets in Kingston is now sinking after recent lengthy, multimillion-dollar work.

Chicago, IL

