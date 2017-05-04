Corporate Area closer to becoming Caribbean capital
Steadman Fuller , custos rotulorum for Kingston and chairman of the Kingston and St Andrew Development and Homecoming Foundation, chats with Robert Hill , CEO of the Kingston and St Andrew Muncipal Corporation, and Morin Seymour, former head of the Kingston Restoration Company, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston on Wednesday. Another big step was made in the journey to transform Kingston and St Andrew into the capital of the Caribbean yesterday following the official launch of the Kingston and St Andrew Development and Homecoming Foundation at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, New Kingston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Apr 30
|tomin cali
|1
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ...
|Apr 15
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr 14
|Were just afraid
|16
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Apr 14
|Jeb
|30
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr 13
|drod113
|22
|Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15)
|Apr 11
|Were just afraid
|86
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|46
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC