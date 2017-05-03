Commonwealth to send observer team to...

Commonwealth to send observer team to Bahamas election

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

The former Ghana foreign minister, Hanna Tetteh, will lead a Commonwealth election observers team to May 10 general elections in The Bahamas." I'm delighted that former foreign minister, Hanna Tetteh, has accepted my invitation to lead the Commonwealth Observer Group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Apr 30 tomin cali 1
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... Apr 15 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr 14 Were just afraid 16
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr 14 Jeb 30
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr 13 drod113 22
News Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15) Apr 11 Were just afraid 86
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr 8 Were just afraid 46
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,271 • Total comments across all topics: 280,757,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC